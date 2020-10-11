Apple Offering Free AirPods With iPhone 11 Purchase on Indian Online Store Beginning October 17

Apple will be offering customers of its newly launched Indian online store free AirPods with an iPhone 11 purchase beginning on October 17.



Apple has yet to publish full details about its Diwali offer, and the promotion’s end date is unknown at the current time. Though not explicitly specified, it is likely that the company will extend the offer to iPhone 11 Pro purchases as well.

Launched on September 23, Apple’s Indian online store offers a full range of Apple products and accessories with shopping assistance from Apple Specialists, EDU pricing for students, free no-contact delivery, financing options, a trade-in program for iPhone sales, and more.