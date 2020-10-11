Anthony Davis won’t face discipline, probable for Game 6

The NBA won’t take any action against Anthony Davis for an elbowing incident in Game 5, according to Clay Ferraro of Channel 10 in Miami. “We review every play in the games from all angles, and there was nothing further to do with this,” the league said in a statement.

Davis appeared to swing his elbow at Jae Crowder in the third quarter of Friday’s game while both players were on the ground as Duncan Robinson sunk a three-pointer. Ferraro’s report includes a video of the incident.

The Lakers star has been listed as probable for Sunday’s Game 6, even though he was visibly slowed Friday by pain from a right heel contusion, writes Nick Friedell of ESPN. Davis still managed to play 42 minutes with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

“It happened in the last series against Denver,” Davis said. “I think it was Game 5, if I’m not mistaken. (Andre Iguodala) just reaggravated it. Went out the end of the first (quarter) and it just kind of just wore off and got back to normal. Just kept moving around. Just trying not to sit down. Get that adrenaline going, and I was able to keep going and keep playing.”

