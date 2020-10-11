Alex Smith enters game for Washington Football Team in emotional return

Talk about an emotional moment for Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith.

The veteran quarterback made his return to the football field during the second quarter of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup between Washington and the Los Angeles Rams after suffering what could have been a career-ending injury in 2018.

Smith entered the game with two minutes remaining in the second quarter after Kyle Allen suffered an injury. As his family gave him a standing ovation, he completed his first pass since Nov. 18, 2018 for six yards.