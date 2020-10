Alex Pietrangelo hasn’t made a decision regarding where he’ll play next season, but it almost certainly won’t be with the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues signed Torey Krug to a seven-year, $45.5 million deal on Friday, essentially eliminating a return for Pietrangelo. According to The Athletic’s Jim Rutherford, Pietrangelo was “caught off guard” by the Blues’ signing of Krug.