Airkit, a low-code customer engagement service for DTC businesses, comes out of stealth with $28M in funding from Accel, Emergence, and Salesforce Ventures — Low-code platform Airkit designed to improve customer engagement announced today that it is coming out of stealth …
Airkit, a low-code customer engagement service for DTC businesses, comes out of stealth with $28M in funding from Accel, Emergence, and Salesforce Ventures (Igor Bosilkovski/Forbes)
