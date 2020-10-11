Airkit, a low-code customer engagement service for DTC businesses, comes out of stealth with $28M in funding from Accel, Emergence, and Salesforce Ventures (Igor Bosilkovski/Forbes)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Igor Bosilkovski / Forbes:

Airkit, a low-code customer engagement service for DTC businesses, comes out of stealth with $28M in funding from Accel, Emergence, and Salesforce Ventures  —  Low-code platform Airkit designed to improve customer engagement announced today that it is coming out of stealth …

