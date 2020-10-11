A look at the key characteristics of the Julia programming language, as scientists increasingly adopt the language for tackling large-scale numerical problems (Lee Phillips/Up News Info Technica)

Lee Phillips / Up News Info Technica:
A look at the key characteristics of the Julia programming language, as scientists increasingly adopt the language for tackling large-scale numerical problems — Fortran has ruled scientific computing, but Julia emerged for large-scale numerical work. — I’ve been running into a lot of happy and excited scientists lately.
