A look at Havana's SNET, the "street network,quot; of Cuba's capital which at its peak had ~100K IP addresses, and its demise as state-run WiFi and 3G networks arise (Priscila Bellini/Rest of World)

Priscila Bellini / Rest of World:
A look at Havana’s SNET, the “street network,rdquo; of Cuba’s capital which at its peak had ~100K IP addresses, and its demise as state-run WiFi and 3G networks arise — As Cuba sluggishly got its population online, the shadow internet developed by volunteers provided a lifeline for thousands of people.
