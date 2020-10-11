49ers’ Raheem Mostert expected to return vs. Dolphins

Mostert has missed San Francisco’s last two games with an MCL injury he suffered during Week 2 at MetLife Stadium.

The 28-year-old has 23 carries for 148 yards and one touchdown this season.

Jerick McKinnon was handling the majority of running back duties for the 49ers in Mostert’s absence. He racked up 193 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Mostert isn’t the only player returning this week for the 49ers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will also return, and Deebo Samuel is likely to be active after battling an illness all week.