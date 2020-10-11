4 takeaways as BC football escaped with a 31-30 overtime win over Pitt

COMMENTARY

After Pittsburgh kicker Alex Kessman calmly drilled a 58-yard field goal late in regulation to tie the game, it was only logical to assume he’d convert an extra point in overtime to even the score once more.

But Kessman’s kick sailed wide right, and just like that, Boston College managed to escape with a 31-30 home victory over Pitt on Saturday. The Eagles (3-1) led comfortably late in the third quarter before the Panthers (3-2) responded with 10 unanswered to send it to OT.

BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who finished the night 19 of 35 for 358 yards passing and three touchdowns against the team he grew up rooting for, hit Zay Flowers for a 25-yard score in overtime. Flowers racked up six catches for 162 yards and was the recipient of all three of those TD passes, and none was bigger than this one.

The Panthers responded with a touchdown of their own, but the Eagles survived thanks to the unexpected mishap.

“I was coming off the edge, and I was like, ‘Oh, I almost blocked it.’ Then I looked, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, he missed it, he shanked it,’” BC defensive back Brandon Sebastian said. “I was just screaming on the field.”

It wasn’t always pretty, as the Eagles had many self-inflicted wounds that made the game closer than it had to be. Even so, head coach Jeff Hafley was thrilled with the outcome.

“At the end of the game, it seemed like Pitt had momentum going in,” Hafley said. “You just look at the resiliency of our players and how much they love each other and how much they don’t flinch, and how much they never point a finger. Even with all the sloppiness, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers are quite a tandem.

The Jurkovec and Flowers connection is alive and well.

After erupting for five catches for 162 yards and two TDs against Duke, Flowers was relatively quiet against Texas State and North Carolina. On Saturday, he was anything but quiet, as he matched his yards output in BC’s opener and added one more touchdown catch for good measure.

“I think he’s one of the best receivers in the country,” Jurkovec said of Flowers. “The way he can move is unlike really anybody I’ve seen.”

Zay was absurd tonight. AGAIN!#ForBoston🦅 pic.twitter.com/Npo084FpT8 — BC Football (@BCFootball) October 11, 2020

The first strike was a 44-yard dime where Jurkovec hit Flowers in stride and led him into the end zone to make it 10-7 BC early in the second quarter. Early in the third quarter, Jurkovec lofted a perfect ball that Flowers reeled in for a 77-yard strike. Finally, Jurkovec put the ball where only Flowers could get it in overtime for what proved to be the game-winning score.

Hafley said Flowers is a lot more than just a slot receiver who gets jet sweeps and catches quick balls and runs. He can take the top off the defense, Hafley said, and is a complete receiver.

Flowers, whose three TDs tied a school record, is grateful to play in a system that brings out the best in him. He credits Jurkovec for putting him in spots where he can thrive.

“It started way back last spring,” Flowers said. “We started connecting and started talking. Then it really came together after the quarantine break. That’s when we really built the connection, and now we’re just going.”

@ZayFlowers …. you different my boy! ZAY ALLLL DAYY — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) October 10, 2020

Josh DeBerry was tremendous defensively.

Hafley has coached some of the best defensive backs in the world, and he had awfully high praise for Josh DeBerry after the game.

“He’s playing as well as any DB right now that I’ve seen,” Hafley said. “He just keeps getting better and better. It’s his attitude and it’s his mindset, and I love him.”

DeBerry intercepted a Kenny Pickett pass early in the fourth quarter with the Eagles leading by three. BC then turned the ball back over, as Rashad Weaver stripped the ball from Jurkovec, but DeBerry’s play was still one of the most significant in the game.

With all the momentum on Pitt’s side, he made an acrobatic catch to give the Eagles the ball put the offense in prime position.

He also broke up a deep ball on third and two that helped lead to a punt and gave BC back the ball and made a key shoestring tackle on third down in the second half. After the Eagles struggled with third down defense against UNC, Pitt was 4/18 on third downs Saturday, and the sophomore DeBerry was a huge reason why.

“He’s one of the toughest kids on our team,” Hafley said. “He doesn’t back down from anybody. Those were really good receivers today.”

Phil Jurkovec and Jeff Hafley have Pittsburgh ties.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Jurkovec and Hafley spoke about their ties to Pitt and how the program holds a special place in each of their hearts.

Jurkovec remembers watching a crushing 45-44 loss to Cincinnati, and as it turned out, Hafley was coaching in that game on the Pitt sideline along with current BC offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. They reminisced this week about the missed opportunity, and they were all eager to experience the rivalry from a new angle.

Every win is special for Jurkovec – who now has the most passing yards (1,181) over his first four games of any BC quarterback ever – but this one unquestionably carried a little extra weight.

POST GAME LIVE https://t.co/MmTIWdFAdK — BC Football (@BCFootball) October 11, 2020

“I grew up watching Pitt,” Jurkovec said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for them. To be able to get the win in that fashion, it means a lot.”

Hafley said he reflected on his at Pitt and noted that he’s grateful for all the people who made his there special. As for this game, he was just thankful his players got to experience such a gratifying win.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/NZX2CZYu5V — BC Football (@BCFootball) October 11, 2020

They have plenty of experience in tight games.

UNC hanging 56 points on Virginia Tech – albeit a banged-up Virginia Tech – shows just how solid of an effort the Eagles put forth last weekend when they gave up 26 to the Tar Heels in a tight loss. A few tough breaks ultimately cost them, but that loss was more of a reflection on the Tar Heels being tough to contain than anything the Eagles did.

This game was a perfect chance to bounce back and stay above .500, and the Eagles didn’t squander it. Pickett was a bit hobbled and Kessman did miss a kick he almost always makes, but BC capitalized on the opportunity in front of it and did enough to prevail.

In Hafley’s ideal world, every game would be pristine, but the reality is that that’s not typically going to happen for any team in the country. The Eagles have proven early in the season that they’re a difficult team to one-up in the game’s final moments.

The more BC plays in these tight games, the better the Eagles will get in them – and they’re already very poised. This one wasn’t a work of art, but it rarely is in college football, and the players and coaches were both relieved and satisfied.

“I was just telling one of the guys, they said, ‘Wow, that was a roller coaster.’ I said, ‘That was completely level headed the entire ,’ and we just both started laughing,” linebacker Max Richardson said. “You’ve just got to try to control your emotions. I sent my family a text saying, ‘Whew.’ That was one of those games where it’s down to the wire, and you’ve got to stay sharp.”