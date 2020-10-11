15 new cases and no deaths in Victoria as some students return to school; Former bikie Shane Bowden shot dead on Gold Coast; Trump says he’s virus free and ‘immune’; New NSW health alerts; COVID-19 can survive on phones and notes for 28 days, CSIRO researchers claim; PM warns Aussies not to get hopes up about travel bubble

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to be drawn on what Queensland Liberal leader Deb Frecklington will do about opening up the state if she wins the state election.

Mr Morrison has repeatedly clashed with Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over her steadfast decision to keep the border closed.

Ms Palaszczuk has said the state border will not open until there have been 28 days of no untraced community transmission in NSW.

When asked by Today Show host Allison Langdon about what will happen if the Liberal Party wins at the polls on October 31, Mr Morrison said: “Well, that’s a judgment based on the health advice for the Queensland government and the Queensland premier whoever that happens to be after the next election.”

“We’ve always worked with the Queensland Government and every state and territory government on these issues,” he said.