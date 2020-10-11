$12K Bitcoin price back on the table after BTC rallies above $11.4K By Cointelegraph

$12K Bitcoin price back on the table after BTC rallies above $11.4K



On Friday (BTC) price finally managed to break above the symmetrical triangle where the price had been compressing for the last 30 days. After holding the $11,000 level into the daily close, the price rallied to $11,448 on multiple high volume surges.

On Oct. 8 Cointelegraph contributor Micheal van de Poppe explained that in his view:

Keep track of top crypto markets in real time here

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph