YFI’s Andre Cronje disappeared after ‘death threats’. Will ‘love’ bring him back? By Cointelegraph

YFI’s Andre Cronje disappeared after ‘death threats’. Will ‘love’ bring him back?
Yearn Finance (YFI) developer Andre Cronje has dropped out of public view after reportedly receiving ‘death threats’ from the decentralized finance (DeFi) community and becoming ‘demoralized’.
Cronje said he had received a variety of threats after investors raced into his unfinished and unreleased protocol, Eminence (EMN), which was then exploited and drained of $15 million in late September. The incident transpired while Cronje was sleeping, and he woke up to discover that half of the funds had mysteriously been sent to him by the hacker.
