Yearn finance (YFI) gains 36% as DeFi tokens follow Bitcoin’s bullish trend By Cointelegraph

Yearn finance (YFI) gains 36% as DeFi tokens follow Bitcoin’s bullish trend

In the past 72 hours, Yearnfinance (YFI) surged by 58% after dropping to as low as $12,260 at a few exchanges.

Three factors that may have catalyzed the sharp rebound are: YFI had become deeply oversold, lead developer Andre Cronje’s deep commitment to the project and the ever expanding use cases for YFI within a large ecosystem.

YFI/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView.com
Revenue change versus token price change of major DeFi networks. Source: Twitter.com
Total value locked in Yearn.finance. Source: Stats.finance