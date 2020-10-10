When will my OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 11 (Android 11)?

The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable update is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The update brings a new visual layout along with new features like always-on display, optimizations to gaming mode, new themes for Zen Mode, and more.

OnePlus is the only third-party manufacturer to roll out the Android 11 update, and it has confirmed that it will deliver the update to 12 phones in total. What’s particularly interesting is that the OnePlus 6 and 6T will be updated to Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 in addition to OnePlus’ 2019 phones. So let’s take a look at when your OnePlus phone will receive the OxygenOS 11 update.

These OnePlus phones have been updated to OxygenOS 11 (Android 11)

As of October 10, the stable OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 is rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. If you’re using either device, you will be able to install the OTA update by going into your phone’s settings.

Go to Settings -> System -> System updates to download the OTA update on your phone.

These OnePlus phones will get the OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update

OnePlus will deliver the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 build to 12 phones in total, with all devices starting with the OnePlus 6 onward set to receive the update. The OnePlus 6 and 6T are still going strong in 2020, so it’s great to see both phones on the list. The devices debuted with Android 8.1 Oreo and are in line to get their third platform update with Android 11.

Here’s the list of OnePlus phones that will get the OxygenOS 11 update in the coming months:

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6

With the OnePlus 8 series getting the stable OxygenOS 11 update, OnePlus is turning its attention to its 2019 devices. The OnePlus 7 series is likely next on the list to receive the Android 11-based update, and it is exciting to see that the OnePlus 6 and 6T will also get the update.

If history is any indication, the OnePlus 7T and 7 series should receive the update before the end of the year. OnePlus did a stellar job rolling out the OxygenOS 10 update to its devices last year, so here’s to hoping the company delivers the OxygenOS 11 update to its older phones in a timely fashion.