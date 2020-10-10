What channel is Clemson vs. Miami on today? Time, TV schedule to watch top-10 ACC game

Another week, another top-10 matchup in college football.
Neutral parties will likely hope this week’s meeting between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami in Clemson, S.C., is more competitive than last week’s last top-10 matchup, a 27-6 thrashing by No. 4 Georgia of No. 7 Auburn. History, however, clearly favors the Tigers in this ACC-themed “College GameDay” game of the week.
The Tigers are not only riding a 24-game ACC win streak into Saturday’s matchup, but also outscored Miami 96-3 in their last two matchups. The first of those games, a 58-0 shutout in 2015, secured Al Golden’s firing the next day. Two years later, top-ranked Clemson met Mark Richt and No. 7 Miami in the ACC championship game, securing a 38-3 win and top overall seed in the College Football Playoff.
But Miami has looked impressive thus far this season, riding the quarterback talents of Houston transfer D’Eriq King (62 of 93 passing, 733 yards, six touchdowns; 28 rushes, 157 yards and one score) to resounding wins over UAB, Louisville and Florida State. Will he be able to lead the upset of the season against Trevor Lawrence (55 of 75 passing, 848 yards, seven touchdowns) and Clemson?
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Clemson vs. Miami on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.
What channel is Clemson vs. Miami on today?
- TV channel (national): ABC
- Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV
Clemson vs. Miami will be broadcast live on ABC. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the play-by-play caller and analyst, respectively, with Maria Taylor reporting along the sidelines.
Clemson vs. Miami start time
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Kickoff for Clemson vs. Miami is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Clemson football schedule 2020
|Week 2
|Sept. 12
|Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
|Week 3
|Sept. 19
|Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
|Week 4
|Sept. 26
|Bye
|Week 5
|Oct. 3
|Clemson 41, Virginia 23
|Week 6
|Oct. 10
|vs. No. 7 Miami
|Week 7
|Oct. 17
|at Georgia Tech
|Week 8
|Oct. 24
|vs. Syracuse
|Week 9
|Oct. 31
|at Boston College
|Week 10
|Nov. 7
|at No. 5 Notre Dame
|Week 11
|Nov. 14
|Bye
|Week 12
|Nov. 21
|at Florida State
|Week 13
|Nov. 28
|vs. Pitt
|Week 14
|Dec. 5
|at No. 19 Virginia Tech
Miami football schedule 2020
|Week 2
|Sept. 10
|Miami 31, UAB 14
|Week 3
|Sept. 19
|Miami 47, Louisville 34
|Week 4
|Sept. 26
|Miami 52, Florida State 10
|Week 5
|Oct. 3
|Bye
|Week 6
|Oct. 10
|at No. 1 Clemson
|Week 7
|Oct. 17
|vs. Pitt
|Week 8
|Oct. 24
|vs. Virginia
|Week 9
|Oct. 31
|Bye
|Week 10
|Nov. 7
|at N.C. State
|Week 11
|Nov. 14
|at No. 19 Virginia Tech
|Week 12
|Nov. 21
|vs. Georgia Tech
|Week 13
|Nov. 28
|at Wake Forest
|Week 14
|Dec. 5
|vs. No. 8 North Carolina