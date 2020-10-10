What channel is Clemson vs. Miami on today? Time, TV schedule to watch top-10 ACC game

Another week, another top-10 matchup in college football.

Neutral parties will likely hope this week’s meeting between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami in Clemson, S.C., is more competitive than last week’s last top-10 matchup, a 27-6 thrashing by No. 4 Georgia of No. 7 Auburn. History, however, clearly favors the Tigers in this ACC-themed “College GameDay” game of the week.

The Tigers are not only riding a 24-game ACC win streak into Saturday’s matchup, but also outscored Miami 96-3 in their last two matchups. The first of those games, a 58-0 shutout in 2015, secured Al Golden’s firing the next day. Two years later, top-ranked Clemson met Mark Richt and No. 7 Miami in the ACC championship game, securing a 38-3 win and top overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

But Miami has looked impressive thus far this season, riding the quarterback talents of Houston transfer D’Eriq King (62 of 93 passing, 733 yards, six touchdowns; 28 rushes, 157 yards and one score) to resounding wins over UAB, Louisville and Florida State. Will he be able to lead the upset of the season against Trevor Lawrence (55 of 75 passing, 848 yards, seven touchdowns) and Clemson?

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Clemson vs. Miami on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

What channel is Clemson vs. Miami on today?

  • TV channel (national): ABC
  • Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV

Clemson vs. Miami will be broadcast live on ABC. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the play-by-play caller and analyst, respectively, with Maria Taylor reporting along the sidelines.

Clemson vs. Miami start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
  • Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Kickoff for Clemson vs. Miami is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson football schedule 2020

Week 2Sept. 12Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
Week 3Sept. 19Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
Week 4Sept. 26Bye
Week 5Oct. 3Clemson 41, Virginia 23
Week 6Oct. 10vs. No. 7 Miami
Week 7Oct. 17at Georgia Tech
Week 8Oct. 24vs. Syracuse
Week 9Oct. 31at Boston College
Week 10Nov. 7at No. 5 Notre Dame
Week 11Nov. 14Bye
Week 12Nov. 21at Florida State
Week 13Nov. 28vs. Pitt
Week 14Dec. 5at No. 19 Virginia Tech

Miami football schedule 2020

Week 2Sept. 10Miami 31, UAB 14
Week 3Sept. 19Miami 47, Louisville 34
Week 4Sept. 26Miami 52, Florida State 10
Week 5Oct. 3Bye
Week 6Oct. 10at No. 1 Clemson
Week 7Oct. 17vs. Pitt
Week 8Oct. 24vs. Virginia
Week 9Oct. 31Bye
Week 10Nov. 7at N.C. State
Week 11Nov. 14at No. 19 Virginia Tech
Week 12Nov. 21vs. Georgia Tech
Week 13Nov. 28at Wake Forest
Week 14Dec. 5vs. No. 8 North Carolina

