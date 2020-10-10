WA shark attack search continues for Esperance surfer Andrew Sharpe

Two pieces of wetsuit have been found in the search for a surfer missing off the coast of Western Australia after a shark attack.

As every hour passes – hopes of finding Esperance father Andrew Sharpe are fading as the rescue mission turns into a recovery operation.

The 52-year-old was surfing with seven friends at Kelp Beds yesterday morning when he fell prey to what witnesses have described as a four-metre monster.

Pieces of wetsuit were recovered in the search for missing WA surfer Andrew Sharpe today. ()

“We know the deal when we go surfing, it is what it is, but you hope it never happens to you or anyone that you know,” Mr Sharpe’s friend Scott Docherty told .

Yesterday, witnesses say Mr Sharpe was bitten on the leg and knocked off his board as distressed onlookers watched from shore.

When Mr Sharpe’s friends paddled over to help him, that’s when they say the shark came back and pulled him under.

Mr Sharpe’s friend, Scott Docherty said surfers know the risks when they go out, but hope it never happens to someone they know. ()

His surfboard floated back to shore hours later, with bite marks on it suggesting Mr Sharpe may not be found at all.

As search efforts continued today, crews located pieces of what they believe to be Mr Sharpe’s wetsuit.

“The chances of survival are obviously pretty slim considering some of the accounts that have been provided to us,” a WA Police spokesman told yesterday.

Crews will resume searching for Mr Sharpe tomorrow, despite risk of the shark still being in nearby waters. ()

There have been at least five shark attacks off Esperance – two deadly.

Diver Gary Johnson was taken by a great white in January and three years ago teen Laeticia Brouwer was killed at the same surf break at the centre of today’s search.