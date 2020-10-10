Virtual puppets promise glitch-free video calls

An AI process that could let video calls be made over very slow internet connections has been developed by Nvidia, the computer graphics card-maker.

Instead of streaming video, which can use a lot of data, the process sends just one key image of the speaker in addition to face-tracking data.

The result can be recompiled at the receiver’s end.

Click’s Chris Fox tried out the technique, and asked Nvidia’s Richard Kerris whether it might make video calls feel less personal.

