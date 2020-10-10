Vaani Kapoor heads to Chandigarh to shoot her next with Ayushmann Khurrana

After completing the shoot for Bellbottom with Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor is all ready for her next film with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress has already left for Chandigarh ahead of her first schedule to follow self-quarantine before she is back on set.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor and brings Vaani and Ayushmann together for the first time on the big screen. A progressive love story, Vaani expressed her excitement of working with both Ayushmann and Abhishek. She said, “It’s a lovely heart-rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story.”

