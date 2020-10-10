USA: Debris litters the ground after Hurricane Delta hits Louisiana

Tired Louisiana residents emerged into sunny skies on Saturday as they began to assess the damage caused by the second devastating storm to rage in two months, Hurricane Delta, now a tropical storm.

While Delta left hundreds of thousands of people without power in both Louisiana and Texas, the overall damage appeared moderate.

In Lake Charles, a city of 75,000 still reeling from Hurricane Laura on August 20, Delta dumped 16 inches of rain, flooding many homes and leaving knee-deep water in some areas.