US Cyber Command says it has temporarily disrupted the Trickbot botnet, an army of 1M+ hijacked computers run by Russian-speaking criminals, ahead of elections (Ellen Nakashima/Washington Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
12


Ellen Nakashima / Washington Post:

US Cyber Command says it has temporarily disrupted the Trickbot botnet, an army of 1M+ hijacked computers run by Russian-speaking criminals, ahead of elections  —  In recent weeks, the U.S. military has mounted an operation to temporarily disrupt what is described as the world’s largest botnet …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR