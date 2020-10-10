US Cyber Command says it has temporarily disrupted the Trickbot botnet, an army of 1M+ hijacked computers run by Russian-speaking criminals, ahead of elections (Ellen Nakashima/Washington Post)

Ellen Nakashima / Washington Post:
US Cyber Command says it has temporarily disrupted the Trickbot botnet, an army of 1M+ hijacked computers run by Russian-speaking criminals, ahead of elections — In recent weeks, the U.S. military has mounted an operation to temporarily disrupt what is described as the world’s largest botnet …
