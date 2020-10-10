Turkey detains suspects over forest fire By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5


ISTANBUL () – Turkish authorities have detained some suspected arsonists over two days of forest fires in southeastern Hatay province that spread to buildings and sent residents fleeing.

The fires began in several parts of Belen district on Friday and the forest was still burning on Saturday in windy conditions as helicopters and rescuers sought to douse the flames.

“The investigation continues about the possibility of sabotage and there are suspects detained in relation to the fire,” the local governor’s office said, without detailing how many people had been rounded up.

On Friday, the governor’s office said the fire was caused by an explosion in a power transmission unit and that some residential areas were being evacuated.

