Tributes for mother and son killed in horror highway crash

Soft toys and a Richmond flag have been left at the side of the South Gippsland Highway as a tribute to a mother and young child who were killed in a horror crash just metres from their home.

Erin Wilson and her son Bane were returning to their Korumburra property just before 4pm yesterday, when a ute struck the back of their car, pushing them into an oncoming cattle truck.

The mother and child were killed instantly, and the 59-year-old driver of the ute was taken into custody but has since been released.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to look into the incident and anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.