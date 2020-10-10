Torey Krug says he ‘didn’t have an offer’ from Bruins

Contract negotiations between Krug and the Bruins began about one year ago after the club’s trip to the Stanley Cup Final, but the two sides couldn’t agree to a deal before the 2019-20 campaign began. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney hoped he’d be able to keep Krug around for the long haul, but something obviously changed once Boston was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

The Bruins originally signed Krug out of Michigan State University in 2012. He blossomed into a brilliant defenseman with the Bruins and became a staple in their lineup during the 2013-14 campaign. During the playoffs that season, Krug tallied 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 12 games, proving his worth to the Bruins management.

Through 523 career games with the Bruins, he’s amassed 67 goals and 337 points. His playoff numbers are even more impressive, with 52 points in 75 career playoff games.

With Krug now officially in St. Louis, the Bruins have $15.4 million in projected cap space to potentially sign a marquee free agent such as Taylor Hall or Alex Pietrangelo. The club also has to sign restricted free agents Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman.