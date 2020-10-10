Titans return to practice for first time since Sept. 29

The Tennessee Titans haven’t been able to practice since Sept. 29 due to a coronavirus outbreak within the organization. On Saturday, the team was cleared to return to practice in preparation for their Tuesday matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Eight members within the Titans organization initially tested positive for COVID-19, but that number grew to at least 23 positive tests as the virus spread throughout the team. As a result of the outbreak, the Titans’ Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Week 7.

With the Titans returning to the practice field on Saturday, it seems like their game against the Bills on Tuesday is slated to take place as scheduled.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said the team was excited to return to practice and also thanked the NFL and NFL Players Association for trying to keep the team safe amid the outbreak. He also stated the team now will operate under “enhanced” protocols.