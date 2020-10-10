Tim Hortons giving free donut this weekend with in-app orders

Tim Hortons is offering customers a free donut this Thanksgiving weekend, simply because they are thankful and probably want to increase the bottom line before the company’s next quarterly earnings re[prt/
This deal is only available to those who use their mobile app and order ahead.
In a statement to , Timmies noted the following:
‘This Thanksgiving weekend, from October 9 to October 12, 2020, Tim Hortons guests who make an eligible beverage purchase through the Tim Hortons mobile app can receive a free donut of their choice — any flavor, including Dream Donuts!’
This is a pretty good deal if you like Tim Hortons and want to save a buck.