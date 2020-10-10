‘Tiger King’ Trainer Doc Antle Charged for Wildlife Trafficking and Animal Cruelty

Instagram

The animal trainer featured on Netflix’s ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ has been slapped with numerous charges for wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty.

“Tiger King” animal trainer Doc Antle has been slapped with a string of wildlife trafficking charges in Virginia.

Officials from state Attorney General Mark Herring’s animal law unit claim Antle illegally transported lion cubs between his Myrtle Beach Safari Park in South Carolina and Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, owned by Keith A. Wilson, in Frederick County, Virginia.

Both are facing criminal action following a months-long investigation which included a search of Antle’s park last December (19).

Antle, full name Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle, faces one felony each for wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to wildlife traffic, as well as four misdemeanour counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine for animal cruelty.

Wilson is charged with the same counts, in addition to four misdemeanours for violating the Endangered Species Act.

Both men have been indicted, as have two of Antle’s daughters, Tawny Antle and Tilakam Watterson. They were charged with misdemeanours for animal cruelty and violating the Endangered Species Act.

Antle was one of the personalities featured in hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” earlier this year.

His TV co-star, former zoo keeper Joe Exotic, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his “Tiger King” rival Carole Baskin, who recently competed on reality show “Dancing with the Stars“.

She is also under scrutiny amid the ongoing mystery surrounding the 1997 disappearance of her ex-husband, Don Lewis. She has denied any involvement.