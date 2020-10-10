Tia And Tamera Mowry Haven’t Seen Each Other In Six Months Because Of Coronavirus

“I still haven’t seen her physically.”
Well, here’s a little piece of news that I did not expect to cut me as deeply as it has: Tia and Tamera Mowry have not seen each other in SIX MONTHS.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic back in March, Tia broke down in tears in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, as she talked about not being able to see her family anymore due to safety concerns.
“I’m about to cry,” she said. “Not to be able to see my dad, my brothers, and my sister has been pretty hard, because we’re all very close, you know?”
“I still haven’t seen her physically. Um, no, I haven’t.”
“Wait, after six months?” ET host Deidre Behar asked her, shocked.
“No! Because I live in Napa, and right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge in LA and it wasn’t wise for all of us to go there.”
“I recently went down there…We were going to meet up, [Tia’s] working on Family Reunion and the time…it didn’t work.”
“But I know for a fact when we see each other we’re just, we’re gonna cry.”
On the brighter side, Tamera revealed that the twins have a regular Zoom happy hour so they can stay in touch, even from afar.
“Every two weeks, we Zoom each other and we have happy hour. So we have a glass of wine, we talk about what’s been happening. I mean, we text almost every other day. But there’s something about visually seeing your loved one…something even better, obviously, just the human connection, and touch, and hug, and I just I can’t wait to do that.”
Tamera also confirmed that this is the longest the two have ever gone without seeing each other:
Um, yeah! We’ve been mapping it out. We’ve been like, “You know, it’s been six months!” And it sucks.
So, as if you needed ANOTHER reason to wear a damn face mask and practice social distancing, do it so this pandemic can end and the Mowry twins can finally reunite. THEY SHOULD BE TOGETHER 💔!
