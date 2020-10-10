This 70-inch LG 4K TV is a Steal at $600 Before Prime Day

Prime Day is right around the corner, and there will be a ton of Prime Day deals to be had, including lots of great TVs on sale as part of Prime Day 4K TV Deals. But if you’re after a new TV you needn’t wait, as there are 4K TV deals available right now, like this 70-inch LG 4K TV that is a fantastic price of $600 at Best Buy. This price likely won’t be beaten even on Prime Day and most 70-inch 4K TVs cost well above $600, so if you’ve been wanting a large, high-definition TV for your lounge or media center, this deal is one you’ll want to check out.

The 70-inch LG UN7070 model has features like active HDR to make its 4K screen look even better, as it automatically adjusts the quality of your content to make it look as sharp and well-contrasted as possible. Other clever processing features include TruMotion 120, which helps to make the picture appear smoother by reducing blur and sharpening up fine detail. These features mean this is a great option for movie buffs who are looking for a large 4K display with good picture quality to watch their favorite films, or for sports fans who want to see all of the big games in sharp, high definition so they don’t miss a moment of the action.

The UN7070 has smart features as well, using LG’s webOS system that lets you stream content from providers like Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ with no extra hardware required. In addition, you’ll get access to LG Channels, which gives free access to 180 streaming channels including movies, TV shows, breaking news, sports, and more, along with a channel guide to help you find what you’re looking for. The TV is compatible with Apple Airplay 2 and Apple HomeKit, so you can cast video or audio from your Apple devices to your TV, and you can also connect to your smart home devices. There’s also support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control the TV using your voice.

For $600, this 70-inch 4K TV is a great option that you can snap up before Prime Day begins in full, so move now and make some savings.

Purchased? Now why not invest in a home security camera to keep it safe? Amazon has just the one — a two-camera Arlo Pro 3 bundle at $100 off.

