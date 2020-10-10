These are the end days for crypto criminals, and good riddance By Cointelegraph

These are the end days for crypto criminals, and good riddance
John McAfee’s recent detention in Spain caps off a few weeks where crypto news feeds have been dusted with reports of regulator enforcement actions and bans, arrests, and an exchange hack.
Crypto news hasn’t looked like this in a while. The terrain of the crypto sector may once have been blighted by exit scams and cowboys, but the post-BlockFi, post-Grayscale crypto landscape is an entirely different beast.
Paul de Havilland is a fan of disruptive technology and an active investor in startups. He has experience covering both traditional and emerging asset classes and also pens columns on politics and the development sector. His passions include the violin and opera.
