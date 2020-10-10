‘The Stand’ First Trailer Features a Glimpse at Stephen King’s Iconic Apocalyptic Tale

Premiered at the show’s New York Comic Con virtual panel, the first official trailer of the CBS All Access show opens with a scene of the apocalyptic world where cars are left by the owners in the street.

CBS All Access has released the first official trailer for its upcoming series “The Stand“. The TV adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel of the same name further offers a glimpse at the iconic tale of light vs. darkness in a post-plague world.

Premiered during the show’s New York Comic Con virtual panel, the video opens with a scene of the apocalyptic world where cars were left by the owners in the street. Someone then finds a corpse in what seems like a tunnel. One of the characters is later seen reading an article in a newspaper which talks about “the end” of the world.

Whoopi Goldberg‘s 108-year-old Mother Abigail then makes an appearance. The fate of humanity’s salvation rests with her. Elsewhere in the trailer, Alexander Skarsgard‘s character Randall Flagg comes out a nefarious force of nature while sporting a sinister smile and a denim jacket.

Also featured in the trailer is Frannie Goldsmith, played by Odessa Young, who looks frightened in the middle of a cornfield. James Marsden‘s Stu Redman, meanwhile, is addressing a crowd of people as he talks about the “uncertain times” they are all in.

“The Stand” is based on Stephen’s 1978 novel of the same name. It centers on the survivors of a plague who are caught in a battle between good and evil. They are split into two camps: those who follow the 108-year-old Mother Abagail, and those who align with Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

The cast also includes Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen and Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner.

Written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell, the apocalyptic series is executive produced by Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Meanwhile, Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee and Stephen Welke produce.

“The Stand” is scheduled to premiere on CBS All Access on December 17.