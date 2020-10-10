The Haunting of Bly Manor: Netflix viewers call show ‘creepy as hell’

Netflix viewers have been binge-watching The Haunting of Bly Manor since its release on Friday (9 October), with many taking to Twitter to share how “creepy” the show is.

The horror series – based on Henry James’s novella The Turn Of The Screw – arrives two years after The Haunting of Hill House spooked Netflix users. It sees a handful of previous cast members return in key roles and follows an American au pair (Victoria Pedretti) who applies for a job looking after a young girl and boy in a country house in the UK.

Soon after arriving, though, the building’s history comes back to haunt the residents.

Many viewers have been terrified by the series, with one tweeting: “Okay so this little boy in The Haunting of Bly Manor is low key creepy as hell.”

“These kids on this Haunting of Bly Manor are creepy as f***,” added another.

A third said: “I’ve watched the first two episodes, and all I can say is this show is perfectly splendid!! And if you know the story of the turn of the screw, it’s even more terrifying!!”

See some more reactions below.

Returning actors from the first season include Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson Cohen, Carla Gugino and Kate Siegel.