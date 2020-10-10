the great indian festival sale: Amazon will be offering up to Rs 35,000 off on laptops during The Great Indian Festival sale – Latest News

The Great Indian Festival sale is round the corner and during the sale, Amazon will be offering deals and discounts on wide-range of product categories including smartphones, accessories, games and laptops. The Great Indian Festival sale is set to start from October 17 for all Amazon users and from October 16 for Prime members.

Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce site has already started revealing some of the deals such as up to 70% discount on TVs and large appliances, up to 50% off on Amazon Echo devices, 70% off on electronics and accessories and more. Along with this, Amazon has also confirmed that it will be offering up to Rs 35,000 discount on laptops from popular manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, Apple, HP, Lenovo and Xiaomi.

Here’s the complete list of maximum discounts Amazon will be offering during the Great Indian Festival sale (brand-wise):

Up to Rs 35,000 off and Acer, Asus and Lenovo laptops



Up to Rs 15,000 off on Apple laptops



Up to Rs 30,000 off on Dell laptops



Up to Rs 25,000 off on HP laptops



Up to Rs 19,000 off on Avita laptops



Up to Rs 9,000 off on Xiaomi laptops

It is also worth mentioning that HDFC Bank debit and credit card users will also get an additional 10% discount during the sale. Apart from this, the e-commerce site will also be offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on select gaming laptops and exchange offers.

