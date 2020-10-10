Tesla Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . Tesla Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – Tesla (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Tesla announced earnings per share of $0.58 on revenue of $8.5B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $8.26B.

Tesla shares are up 418% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.63% from its 52 week high of $502.49 set on September 1. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 29.06% from the start of the year.

Tesla follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Tesla’s report follows an earnings beat by Nike on September 22, who reported EPS of $0.95 on revenue of $10.59B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.47 on revenue of $9.13B.

Ferrari NV had missed expectations on September 24 with third quarter EPS of $0.05 on revenue of $670.24M, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $670.08M.

