STRIPPER: I Never Had Threesome w/ Porsha & Tanya!!

Last week a CRAZY rumor hit the airwaves, suggesting that two of the Atlanta Housewives – Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam had a threesome with a Male stripper named Bolo, during Cynthia’s bachelorette party.

Well now the male stripper, who goes by the name BOLO is coming out to deny those rumors.

Listen:

The rumors first started when a Bravo “source” leaked to the NY Post’s Page Six that two Housewives had a threesome with the stripper. But Page Six didn’t name names.

Well that same source must have leaked the same information to the infamous blogger B Scott but he named names. According to B Scott the two Housewives in the rumor were Tanya and Porsha.

Looks like either both B Scott and Page Six are putting out fake news . . . or somebody’s lying.