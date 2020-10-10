Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [October 5-11]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Mr. Robot (Season 4)

In the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot, Elliot works with CEO Phillip Price to right his past wrongs.

Mr. Robot was created by Sam Esmail (Homecoming) and stars Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Christian Slater (Breaking In), Portia Doubleday (Carrie), Carly Chaikin (Suburgatory) and BD Wong (Jurassic Park franchise).

Original TV broadcast run: October to December 2019

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 6th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 13 episodes (44 to 60 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 19 reviews)

Stream all four seasons of Mr. Robot here.

Apple TV+

Crave

Charm City Kings

From executive producers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, comes a drama about a 14-year-old who’s torn between walking the straight-and-narrow and getting increasingly involved with an infamous dirt bike rider gang.

Charm City Kings was directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Inside Trump’s America) and stars Jahi Di’Allo Winston (The Upside), rapper Meek Mill (“Going Bad”) and Teyonah Parris (Mad Men).

Charm city Kings is one of several originals from U.S.-only streaming service HBO Max that is available exclusively on Crave in Canada as part of Bell’s deal with Time Warner Media.

Crave/HBO Max release date: October 8th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent (based on 40 reviews)

Stream Charm City Kings here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Siempre, Luis

This documentary follows Luis A Miranda, Jr. as he works to mitigate the devastation of Hurricane Maria in his homeland, as well as manage the logistics of bringing son Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton play to the island.

Siempre, Luis is the directorial debut of John James.

Crave/HBO release date: October 9th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43 percent (based on seven reviews)

Stream Siempre, Luis here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Disney+

The Right Stuff [Disney+ Original]

Based on Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book of the same name (and the 1983 movie of the same name), The Right Stuff tells the story of the Mercury Seven, a group of astronauts who competed to be the first men in space at the height of the Cold War.

The Right Stuff was developed by Mark Lafferty (Castle Rock) and features an ensemble cast that includes Toronto’s own Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Jake McDorman (Shameless), James Lafferty (One Tree Hill) and Aaron Stanton (Mad Men).

It’s worth noting that The Right Stuff was once set to premiere on National Geographic but moved to Disney+ amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is Nat Geo’s first scripted series for Disney+.

Disney+ Canada release date: October 9th, 2020 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (about 45 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44 percent (based on 18 reviews)

Stream The Right Stuff here.

Netflix

Deaf U [Netflix Original]

A group of deaf and hard of hearing students share their experiences at Washington’s Gallaudet University.

Netflix Canada release date: October 9th, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Eight episodes (17 to 21 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Deaf U here.

The Forty-Year-Old Version [Netflix Original]

As she approaches her 40th birthday, a struggling playwright attempts to reinvent herself as a rapper.

The Forty-Year-Old Version was written, directed and co-produced by Radha Blank (Empire) and stars Blank, Peter Kim (After Forever) and Oswin Benjamin (debut role). The film is loosely based on Blank’s own life.

Netflix Canada release date: October 9th, 2020

Genre: Comedy, drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent (based on 56 reviews)

Stream The Forty-Year-Old Version here.

The Haunting of Bly Manor [Netflix Original]

In this standalone follow-up to 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House, a young governess is hired to look after a man’s niece and nephew, only to begin seeing apparitions that haunt the family’s country house.

Based on Henry James’ 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, The Haunting of Bly Manor reunites Hill House creator Mike Flanagan with some of the first series’ cast members, including Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Henry Thomas, as well as newcomer Rahul Kohli (iZombie).

It’s worth noting that The Haunting of Bly Manor was filmed in Vancouver.

Netflix Canada release date: October 9th, 2020

Genre: Horror

Runtime: Nine episodes (46 to 66 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 50 reviews)

Stream The Haunting of Bly Manor here.

Hubie Halloween [Netflix Original]

On Halloween, a kindhearted but much-ridiculed delicatessen owner sets out to save his town from monsters.

Hubie Halloween was directed by Steven Brill (Little Nicky) and features an ensemble cast that includes co-writer Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore), Kevin James (The King of Queens), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) and Rob Schneider (Saturday Night Live).

Netflix Canada release date: October 7th, 2020

Genre: Horror comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent (based on 41 reviews)

Stream Hubie Halloween here.

Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)

Find out what happens to the Rose family in the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek — or rewatch it if you’ve already seen it.

The hit Canadian series, which recently took home a record number of Emmys, was created by Hamilton, Ontario’s Eugene Levy (American Pie franchise) and son Dan Levy (MTV) and stars both Levy men (as well as Dan’s sister and fellow Torontonian Sarah), Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara (Home Alone) and Ottawa’s Annie Murphy (The Plateaus).

Original TV broadcast run: January to April 2020 (CBC)

Netflix Canada release date: October 7th, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 14 episodes (about 22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 34 reviews)

Stream all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek here. It’s worth noting that the entire series is also streaming for free on CBC Gem (with ads) or for $4.99/month with no ads.

