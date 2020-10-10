Spotify iOS 14 widgets make early appearance in latest beta

Since iOS 14 was released in September with the all-new home screen widgets that have proved hugely popular, Spotify hasn’t officially released an update to support the new feature. However, now iOS 14 widgets have been spotted in the Spotify beta.

Back in September after iOS 14 and watchOS 7 launched, we did see Spotify start testing Apple Watch streaming, something users have been wanting for a long time. But for the time being, Spotify users have been relying on third-party apps to get Spotify widget support in iOS 14. Now native support for the feature has surfaced in the Spotify beta.

Thanks to reader Yo Nel, we got a look at Spotify’s iOS home screen widget implementation. For now, it includes two sizes, small and medium, and looks similar to the Apple Music widgets that have been available since iOS 14 launched.

The small widget features the artwork of one recently played artist/song/album while the medium widget shows four. Both feature the text “Listen to Music and Podcasts” and tapping the widget opens Spotify.

In the example we’ve seen, album artwork doesn’t appear to be loading or at least not very quickly.

Here’s a look at the two widget options currently seen in testing:

Widgets have been an immense hit with iPhone users getting the biggest taste of customization yet. For a closer look at using widgets in iOS 14 and creating a custom setup, check out these walkthroughs:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: