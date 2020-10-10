Spencer Rattler temporarily benched for Tanner Mordecai

Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft reported at halftime that Riley said he “wanted to get Tanner involved” and Rattler was not injured. Proving the point, it was Rattler, not Mordecai, who opened the second half under center. Mordecai went a modest 5-of-7 for 52 yards and did little to seize the opportunity for himself.

Essentially, it seems Riley wanted to get Rattler out of the line of fire for a while and let him regroup mentally. Touted as a Heisman candidate before the season, little has gone Rattler’s way. He’s been prone to turnovers, and his team is 1-2. Riley is clearly a big fan, but the consistency and decision-making must improve.