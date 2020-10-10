Spanish rally co-driver Laura Salvo dies in crash aged 21: Horror at Rally Videiro in Portugal

A Spanish rally co-driver has died in a horrific crash when her car veered off the road and smashed into another vehicle.

Laura Salvo, 21, was competing in the first stage of the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal when her car allegedly careered off the road.

The car was bring driven by Miguel Socias and medics rushed to the scene within two minutes. Attempts to resuscitate her failed and she died on the roadside.

Laura Salvo (pictured), 21, was involved in a fatal accident in the first stage of the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal

The car was bring driven by Miguel Socias and medics rushed to the scene within two minutes. Attempts to resuscitate her failed and she died on the roadside. Pictured, Salvo

She competed alongside Socias last season in the Suzuki Swift Cup and started 2020 by winning the Rally del Bierzo.

Maria Salvo, her sister, is also a well-known rally co-driver.

Social media users shared their tributes after news of Salvo’s death first broke.

Peugeot Sport wrote: ‘Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of co-driver Laura Salvo, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal.’

One heartbroken fan added: ‘The rally world have a new angel in heaven.’

Another added: ‘A day of mourning for all rally lovers after the tragic death of co-driver Laura Salvo this weekend in Portugal.’

