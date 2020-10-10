Social Media Is Livid After A Video Of A Woman Throwing A Puppy At A Man Goes Viral!

Roommates, it seems there was a bizarre encounter between two people that resulted with a poor puppy being thrown at a stranger. In a video uploaded by an artist that goes by the stage name Mulaflare, the video shows one minute of a woman verbally attacking him. If you haven’t see the viral video just yet, watch the full clip of the puppy below:

View this post on Instagram

As you can see in the clip, as soon as she threw the poor pup, it got up and ran to the stranger as it cried. As of now, there is no word on what made the woman confront him or why she ultimately threw the puppy. Needless to say, people all over social media don’t care for why she did it, they want social media justice! People have already began calling out the woman and have questions about the puppy’s safety. Thankfully, the young man involved has now re-named the puppy Movieflare and has since created a brand new Instagram account for her:

View this post on Instagram

Here’s another look at the pup in a safer place:

View this post on Instagram

We’ve reached out to the young man, but have not gotten any additional information just yet. As of now, social media detectives are still on the hunt for the woman’s information or any additional information that can help the public locate her. We’ll be sure to keep you all up to date on the latest with this situation Roomies!

