Shenzhen to hand out 10 million digital yuan in currency giveaway By Cointelegraph

Shenzhen to hand out 10 million digital yuan in currency giveaway

The major Chinese city of Shenzhen is launching a pilot program to promote the digital yuan with a public giveaway.

In collaboration with the country’s central bank, Shenzhen is planning to distribute a total of 10 million digital yuan ($1.5 million) — China’s central bank digital currency, local news agency Sina (NASDAQ:) Finance reports Oct. 9.

