Shenzhen to hand out 10 million digital yuan in currency giveaway By Cointelegraph

Shenzhen to hand out 10 million digital yuan in currency giveaway
The major Chinese city of Shenzhen is launching a pilot program to promote the digital yuan with a public giveaway.
In collaboration with the country’s central bank, Shenzhen is planning to distribute a total of 10 million digital yuan ($1.5 million) — China’s central bank digital currency, local news agency Sina (NASDAQ:) Finance reports Oct. 9.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.