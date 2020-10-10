Senior Japanese official fears China being ‘first-mover’ in digital currency By Cointelegraph

Senior Japanese official fears China being ‘first-mover’ in digital currency
Japanese banking officials continue to voice concern over China’s progress in the development of its central bank digital currency.
Kenji Okamura, vice-finance minister for Japan’s international affairs, warned the global community of the potential risks of China’s digital yuan, reported Oct. 9.
