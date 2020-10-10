SEC’s conservative approach to crypto needs to change- SEC’s Peirce By Cointelegraph

SEC’s conservative approach to crypto needs to change- SEC’s Peirce
Hester Peirce, commissioner for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) affectionately known as “Crypto Mom,” says the regulator’s more conservative attitude around crypto needs to change as people become more interested in the space.
In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Peirce said the crypto landscape is changing quickly.
