SEC in the French Open

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6

8 minutes ago
SEC Staff

Photo: Alabama Athletics

This year’s French Open was pushed to the Fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is in the final stretch and has seen several former SEC student-athletes in the main draw.

Alabama’s Alexa Guarachi combined with Desirae Krawczyk to defeat Iga Swiatek and Nicole Melichar in the semifinals at Roland Garros Stadium today. Guarachi is making her first appearance in a Grand Slam final and will face the duo of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.

Auburn’s Andreas Mies, the defending men’s doubles French Open champion, is into the finals after defeating Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic. Mies and partner, Kevin Krawietz won the 2019 French Open doubles title as unseeded players, in their first appearance at the tournament. The duo faces Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares in this year’s final.

The main draw saw the following SEC alum:

MEN’S SINGLES
Name, School                                                  Round
Arthur Rinderknech, Texas A,amp;M                       First
John Isner, Georgia                                            Second
Tennys Sandgren, Tennessee                          Second

MEN’S DOUBLES
Name, School                                                   Round
Tennys Sandgren, Tennessee                             First
Jackson Withrow, Texas A,amp;M                             First
Austin Krajicek, Texas A,amp;M                              Second
Arthur Rinderknech, Texas A,amp;M                     Second
Tim Puetz, Auburn                                         Quarterfinals
Andreas Mies, Auburn                                        Final

WOMEN’S SINGLES
Name, School                                                    Round
Astra Sharma, Vanderbilt                                 Second

WOMEN’S DOUBLES
Name, School                                                     Round
Ellen Perez, Georgia                                                First
Alexa Guarachi, Alabama                                      Final

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR