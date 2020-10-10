SEC in the French Open

SEC Staff

Photo: Alabama Athletics

This year’s French Open was pushed to the Fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is in the final stretch and has seen several former SEC student-athletes in the main draw.

Alabama’s Alexa Guarachi combined with Desirae Krawczyk to defeat Iga Swiatek and Nicole Melichar in the semifinals at Roland Garros Stadium today. Guarachi is making her first appearance in a Grand Slam final and will face the duo of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.

Auburn’s Andreas Mies, the defending men’s doubles French Open champion, is into the finals after defeating Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic. Mies and partner, Kevin Krawietz won the 2019 French Open doubles title as unseeded players, in their first appearance at the tournament. The duo faces Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares in this year’s final.

The main draw saw the following SEC alum:

MEN’S SINGLES

Name, School Round

Arthur Rinderknech, Texas A,amp;M First

John Isner, Georgia Second

Tennys Sandgren, Tennessee Second

MEN’S DOUBLES

Name, School Round

Tennys Sandgren, Tennessee First

Jackson Withrow, Texas A,amp;M First

Austin Krajicek, Texas A,amp;M Second

Arthur Rinderknech, Texas A,amp;M Second

Tim Puetz, Auburn Quarterfinals

Andreas Mies, Auburn Final

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Name, School Round

Astra Sharma, Vanderbilt Second

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

Name, School Round

Ellen Perez, Georgia First

Alexa Guarachi, Alabama Final