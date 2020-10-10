SEC in the French Open

8 minutes ago
SEC Staff
This year’s French Open was pushed to the Fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is in the final stretch and has seen several former SEC student-athletes in the main draw.
Alabama’s Alexa Guarachi combined with Desirae Krawczyk to defeat Iga Swiatek and Nicole Melichar in the semifinals at Roland Garros Stadium today. Guarachi is making her first appearance in a Grand Slam final and will face the duo of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.
Auburn’s Andreas Mies, the defending men’s doubles French Open champion, is into the finals after defeating Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic. Mies and partner, Kevin Krawietz won the 2019 French Open doubles title as unseeded players, in their first appearance at the tournament. The duo faces Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares in this year’s final.
The main draw saw the following SEC alum:
MEN’S SINGLES
Name, School Round
Arthur Rinderknech, Texas A,amp;M First
John Isner, Georgia Second
Tennys Sandgren, Tennessee Second
MEN’S DOUBLES
Name, School Round
Tennys Sandgren, Tennessee First
Jackson Withrow, Texas A,amp;M First
Austin Krajicek, Texas A,amp;M Second
Arthur Rinderknech, Texas A,amp;M Second
Tim Puetz, Auburn Quarterfinals
Andreas Mies, Auburn Final
WOMEN’S SINGLES
Name, School Round
Astra Sharma, Vanderbilt Second
WOMEN’S DOUBLES
Name, School Round
Ellen Perez, Georgia First
Alexa Guarachi, Alabama Final