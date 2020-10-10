Report: Jets to activate Le’Veon Bell from injured reserve

The New York Jets won’t have Sam Darnold under center on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears they’ll be getting an important member of their offense back for their Week 5 matchup.

The Jets are set to activate running back Le’Veon Bell from injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The 28-year-old returned to practice this week.

Bell injured his hamstring during the first quarter of a season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills. He tried to play later in the third quarter, which likely made the injury worse.

He predicted he’d have a breakout year during training camp this season, but ultimately had only six carries for 14 yards during a disappointing Week 1.

The 0-4 Jets are hoping Bell will be able to help spark their ailing offense. However, it might be difficult to do without Darnold in the lineup.

It’ll be interesting to see how head coach Adam Gase divides up the workload against the Cardinals. In Bell’s absence, he leaned heavily on Frank Gore, who rushed for just 150 yards on 49 carries. Bell likely will see most of the carries on Sunday.