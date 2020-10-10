‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Members Subliminally Address Rumors About Alleged Threesome At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

Following rumors circulating these past few days that Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party got a little more than wild, some of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members quickly started clearing their names of any alleged freaky deaky activity, chile!

A report from Page Six alleged that two stars of the show had a threesome with a male stripper. There was also some suggestion of “girl-on-girl” action at the party that allegedly went all hours of the night.

Page Six said the tea came from a source who allegedly witnessed it all! The source said alcohol was involved and that the nine or 10 guests who were in attendance were really drunk.

Apparently when the majority of the party went to bed around 5 a.m., two of the girls allegedly continued the party in a private room with a male stripper hired for Cynthia’s bachelorette party.

Some of the ladies quickly took to social media to clear their name in some subliminal posts. One person even asked Kenya Moore if Kandi was involved in the action, but Kenya replied that Kandi was not.

Then Wendy Williams chimed in with her two cents and identified the male performer who allegedly hooked up with the ladies. See below for the tea!

View this post on Instagram A report earlier this week from @PageSix alleged that there may have been some freaky deaky stuff going on at #RHOA’s #CynthiaBailey’s bachelorette party ahead of her upcoming nuptials to fiance Mike Hill. While none of the cast members have outright spilled the tea from that night, a few of the ladies are speaking out to clear their name, seemingly confirming that some ish did go down! ________ #WendyWilliams also addressed the tea, saying she knows the alleged male stripper who was involved and that he was on her show, chile! (SWIPE) : @wendyshow A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 9, 2020 at 4:12pm PDT

B.O.L.O took to his Instagram page to clear his own name and said that nothing went on between him and the ladies, adding that he didn’t need any more “unnecessary mileage on my d**k.”

View this post on Instagram #TSRClearTheAir: Oop! The male entertainer who goes by #BOLO denies the allegations that he was involved in a threesome at #CynthiaBailey’s bachelorette party (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 9, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT

Whew! Guess we’ll have to watch the upcoming season to see who was doing what, chile! Stay tuned!

