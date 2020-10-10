Rapids-Galaxy game postponed after positive COVID-19 test By

Matilda Coleman
() – Saturday’s Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park has been postponed after a Rapids player tested positive for the new coronavirus, the league said.

It is the fourth Rapids match to be postponed. A flurry of positive tests among Rapids players and staff since Sept. 23 had previously led to the postponement of games against Sporting Kansas City, the Portland Timbers and LAFC.

MLS provided no details on when a rescheduled match would be played.

The Rapids are eighth in the Western Conference Standings with 19 points.

