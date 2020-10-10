Rain-drenched rush attack propels Gamecocks past Vandy

Associated Press

Photo: South Carolina Athletics

GAME CHANGER

Carolina scored the final 24 points of the game, starting with a 10-yard Collin Hill touchdown run with 4:22 left in the third quarter. Kevin Harris sealed the win with an 88-yard touchdown run with 13:07 left in the fourth, the longest run by a Carolina back since 2006.

KEY STAT

171 – Harris has back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances after his 171 yards on 21 carries on the ground in the Vandy win. It was part of 289 rushing yards for the Gamecocks in the victory.