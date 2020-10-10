Queen Returns to No. 1 in U.K. After 25 Years

Brian May and Roger Taylor along with their new frontman Adam Lambert are celebrating as their set ‘Live Around the World’ hits the pinnacle at the U.K. albums chart.

Queen and their frontman Adam Lambert are celebrating the British group’s first U.K. number one album in 25 years.

Their new live record, “Live Around the World”, tops Friday’s (09Oct20) Official Charts Company rundown, bagging them their 10th number one in total. It’s their first since 1995, and also their first since the “American Idol” alumnus replaced the late Freddie Mercury as frontman.

Celebrating the news, Queen guitarist Brian May tells OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you folks for making us Number 1 after all these years. So Queen + Adam Lambert’s very first release is Number 1… amazing. God bless you all.”

Roger Taylor adds, “Number 1, my favourite number. It’s been 25 years since Queen have had a Number 1 album and it’s a thrill, still! Thanks to everybody who went out and bought it. I hope you love it and get a lot of kicks out of it.”

Lambert meanwhile, called himself “the luckiest person in the world” to be able to work with the pair and land his first ever number one in Britain.

K-pop superstars Blackpink are at two with “The Album” while Oasis‘ “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” re-enters the chart at three after a 25th anniversary vinyl reissue.

“Britain’s Got Talent” judge Amanda Holden is at four with “Songs From My Heart” and Bon Jovi complete the top five with “2020”.

Topping the singles rundown for a third week is 24kGoldn and Iann Dior‘s “Mood, keeping Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s “WAP” in second spot.

Rising to three is production collective Internet Money‘s “Lemonad”e, which also features Don Toliver, Gunna, and Nav, while at four is Headie One, AJ Tracey, and Stormzy‘s “Ain’t It Different”. Completing the top five is Paul Woolford, Diplo, and Kareen Lomax‘s “Looking for Me”.