Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Special Podcast Appearance for World Mental Health Day

To help teenagers battling anxiety and other issues, the former royal couple record the chat they had with five California high school students for Teenager Therapy audio series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are marking Saturday’s, October 10, WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY with a special podcast appearance to help teenagers battling anxiety and other issues.

The couple, known for its work in the field, recorded the chat for Teenager Therapy, an audio series hosted by five California high school students, who aim to help their fellow teens improve their mental, physical, emotional, and holistic health.

Reports suggest the conversation was recorded in person, in Montecito, California, which Harry and Meghan now call home, and that everyone taking part wore a face mask and adhered to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

And, according to sources, Harry immediately put one of his nervous interviewers at ease.

When host Gael asked the two how they wished to be addressed for the royal therapy session, Harry reportedly answered that anything was fine, so the presenter decided on “Big H”, according to Hello magazine.

According to a source, the Duke and Duchess were hugely impressed by the host. “They listened to a few episodes and were so impressed with the show and the grace and honesty of the young hosts,” the source claimed to Omid Scoobie, the co-author for a recent bombshell biography about the Sussexes. “They knew immediately that they wanted to support their important work.”

The Brit and former “Suits” star Meghan also led their interviewers in some deep breathing sessions during the broadcast. The episode will drop on Saturday across all major platforms at 12pm ET.