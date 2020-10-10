President Trump Throws Expletive-Laden Warning to Iran in Radio Interview

WENN

During an appearance on ‘The Rush Limbaugh Show’, Donald Trump drops F-bomb as he threatens that Iran will face severe consequences if they ‘do something bad to us.’

–

Donald Trump did not hold back himself in making a warning to Iran in a radio interview with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. During a two-hour phone conversation on Friday, October 9, the president threw expletive as he reminded the Hassan Rouhani-led country that they will face severe consequences if they “f**k around” with the United States.

“Iran knows that, and they’ve been put on notice,” the president said on “The Rush Limbaugh Show”, adding to Iran, “If you f**k around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.”

In response to Trump’s remarks during the radio interview, a senior Iranian official has hit back at Trump. Alireza Miryousefi, the spokesperson for Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations, told Newsweek, “Mr. Trump’s attempt to portray himself as a tough guy is unsurprising as the Presidential election in America is fast approaching.”

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have run high after Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran. In early of this year, the two countries seemed to be on the brink of a war after POTUS ordered a strike in Iraq that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iran retaliated by attacking an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops. More than 100 U.S. service members suffered brain injuries, but there were no deaths.

The radio interview, billed as an “unprecedented radio rally,” comes after the Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the second debate between Trump and Joe Biden after the president declined to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his COVID-19 diagnosis. “It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22,” the commission said in a statement on Friday.

The commission determined on Thursday that, because Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the debate that was scheduled for Miami on Thursday, October 15 would be held virtually, with the two candidates appearing from remote locations. Trump rejected the idea, reasoning that he would not show up and setting off a series of events that put the future of all general election debates into question.

Biden, meanwhile, agreed to do a virtual debate, but with Trump’s rejection, his team offered another format for the former vice president to take questions. ABC News later announced they would be hosting a town hall with the former vice president.

Trump responded by slamming the Commission and pushing for an in-person debate that is rescheduled for October 22, moving the third debate to October 29, just days before the November 3 election. Biden’s campaign rejected the proposal, with campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield saying, “Donald Trump doesn’t make the debate schedule; the debate commission does.”